Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :

* Started negotiations concerning layoffs

* Negotiations concern all PunaMusta Oy employee groups except Nurmes employees

* Says negotiations will result in reduction of no more than 40 workplaces

* Aims in saving about 2.0 million euros ($2.11 million)

