Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Raskier A/S, company related to chairman in Gabriel Holding, Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, sells 189,082 shares in Gabriel Holding for 37,816,400 Danish crowns ($5.42 million)

($1 = 6.9755 Danish crowns)