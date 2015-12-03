FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Naspers says launches accelerated bookbuild of up to $2.5 bln
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Naspers says launches accelerated bookbuild of up to $2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd :

* Launch of an accelerated bookbuild of up to $2.5 bln

* Up to $1.2 bln of capital raising will be raised under vendor consideration placing and these funds will be used to settle cash consideration payable to vendors under Avito acquisition

* Capital raising will provide co with additional capacity to execute its successful strategy of investing in high-growth internet and e-commerce companies

* Accelerated bookbuilding conducted by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc acting as joint bookrunners

* Capital raising will take place at a price to be established through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Timing of closing of book, pricing of shares and making of allocations are in absolute discretion of Naspers and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.