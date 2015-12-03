FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capelli H1 operating income falls to 1.3 million euros
December 3, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capelli H1 operating income falls to 1.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* H1 operating income 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net income group share 0.4 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 30.2 million euros versus 22.9 million euros year ago

* Sees FY operating income of about 10 pct of revenue

* Confirms its objective of achieving revenue of 100 million euros 15 months' time with high profitability Source text: bit.ly/1PAiZwV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
