BRIEF-Capelli H1 operating income falls to 1.3 million euros

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* H1 operating income 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net income group share 0.4 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 30.2 million euros versus 22.9 million euros year ago

* Sees FY operating income of about 10 pct of revenue

* Confirms its objective of achieving revenue of 100 million euros 15 months' time with high profitability