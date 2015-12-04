FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICA Gruppen presents strategic priorities for 2016
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICA Gruppen presents strategic priorities for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen says * ICA Gruppen presents its strategic priorities for 2016. The aim is to continue to develop, improve and grow our business. Compared with 2015, three new priorities have been added and three have been removed

* Strengthen non food offering, leveraging hemtex a new priority for 2016

* Drive efficiency throughout the value chain, with focus on store operations and digitalisation a new priority for 2016

* Improve IT development through closer business integration and new ways of working a new priority for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.