Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Received indicative bids for company’s assets outside Aker Brygge

* Arctic Securities and Union Corporate and the lawfirm Thommessen mandated to assist in a potential sales process for some of company’s properties

* Processes are expected to be concluded during Q1 2016

