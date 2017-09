Dec 4 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB :

* China approves C-RAD’s Cyrpa laser positioning products for use in radiation therapy

* Says total market for laser systems with advanced imaging in China is around 100 systems a year, and C-RAD is aiming to achieve a 30 pct market share in 2017

