BRIEF-Gino Rossi lowers 2015 financial forecast, sees EBITDA of 20-22 mln zlotys
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2015 / 1:22 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Gino Rossi lowers 2015 financial forecast, sees EBITDA of 20-22 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gino Rossi SA :

* Lowers 2015 EBITDA guidance to range of between 20 million zlotys ($5.1 million) and 22 million zlotys from 27 million zlotys expected previously

* Lowers FY 2015 revenue forecast, sees FY revenue in range between 274 million zlotys and 278 million zlotys instead of 290 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Forecast lowered after analysis of level of monthly sales and margins in Oct. and Nov. 2015 and revision of Dec. 2015 expectations

* The change of forecast was mainly due to increased share of sales in promotional prices compared to the values projected in the budget

* Previous Jan. 13, 2015 forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9572 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
