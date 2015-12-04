FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redefine says Delta Property to buy co's 15 enterprises for 1.3 bln rand
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Redefine says Delta Property to buy co's 15 enterprises for 1.3 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Redefine strikes a 1.3 billion rand deal with Delta for strategic disposal of 15 government-tenanted properties

* Consideration will be settled in full by Delta through issue of 162 million shares

* Portfolio acquired comprises 13 commercial buildings and two parkades, leased to government tenants in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Kwazulu-Natal

* Will be entitled to Delta share distributions from effective date of transaction, which will be later of 1 March 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
