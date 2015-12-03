FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Property says to buy Redefine's 15 enterprises for R1.26 bln
December 3, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Property says to buy Redefine's 15 enterprises for R1.26 bln

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd :

* Advised that Delta has entered into an agreement with Redefine for acquisition of 15 property letting enterprises together with their related immovable properties

* Aggregate net purchase consideration for acquisition is R1.26 bln

* Acquisition provides an opportunity to further enhance Delta’s presence in aforementioned jurisdictions 

* Acquisition is yield accretive at 13.27 pct based on actual income and excludes any existing vacancies in properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

