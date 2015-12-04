FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonatla Property submits motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bonatla Property submits motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd

* Has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension as JSE wishes to ensure that co meets listings requirements on main board

* JSE responded that company should first address its current compliance with paragraph 4.28 of JSE listings requirements as mentioned above

* also requested certain rulings from JSE regarding, inter alia, acquisition of Bluezone portfolio and other previously announced transactions

* Once co has responded in accordance with paragraph 4.28 of JSE listings requirements, company will then be able to properly assess its status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
