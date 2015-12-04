BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says taking action after data breach of old website

Dec 4 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Statement re data breach

* Is taking action after discovering that some customer and staff information has been accessed illegally by a third party

* Information was obtained from its old website, which has been replaced in its entirety

* For a tiny minority of 100 customers, who purchased wetherspoon vouchers online before august 2014, extremely limited credit/debit card details were accessed

* Only last four digits of card numbers were obtained, since remaining digits were not stored in database

* Other information, such as customer name and expiry date was not compromised

* As a result, these credit/debit card details cannot, on their own, be used for fraudulent purposes

* Ccompany’s current website is managed by a new digital partner, which has no connection to website that was subject of breach of security

* No financial data was involved in hacking and no passwords were obtained for any customers.

* Some personal staff details, registered before 10th nov 2011, were stolen, but no salary, bank, tax or national insurance information was accessed