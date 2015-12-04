FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says taking action after data breach of old website
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2015 / 7:16 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon says taking action after data breach of old website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Statement re data breach

* Is taking action after discovering that some customer and staff information has been accessed illegally by a third party

* Information was obtained from its old website, which has been replaced in its entirety

* For a tiny minority of 100 customers, who purchased wetherspoon vouchers online before august 2014, extremely limited credit/debit card details were accessed

* Only last four digits of card numbers were obtained, since remaining digits were not stored in database

* Other information, such as customer name and expiry date was not compromised

* As a result, these credit/debit card details cannot, on their own, be used for fraudulent purposes

* Ccompany’s current website is managed by a new digital partner, which has no connection to website that was subject of breach of security

* No financial data was involved in hacking and no passwords were obtained for any customers.

* Some personal staff details, registered before 10th nov 2011, were stolen, but no salary, bank, tax or national insurance information was accessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.