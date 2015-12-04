BRIEF-Arbuthnot says unit Secure Trust to sell non-standard consumer lending business

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Proposed disposal by Secure Trust Bank Plc

* Retail bank, secure trust bank has agreed on conditional sale of its branch based non-standard consumer lending business, everyday loans holdings to non standard finance plc

* Consideration comprises 107 mln stg in cash and 20 mln stg in NSF ordinary shares

* Completion expected in Q1 of 2016

* ABG is holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited and STB Plc, in which it owns a 51.9 pct shareholding

* Oon completion, NSF will repay c. 108 mln stg intercompany debt to STB

* Expected post tax profit on disposal of not less than 115 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: