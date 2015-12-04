FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arbuthnot says unit Secure Trust to sell non-standard consumer lending business
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arbuthnot says unit Secure Trust to sell non-standard consumer lending business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Proposed disposal by Secure Trust Bank Plc

* Retail bank, secure trust bank has agreed on conditional sale of its branch based non-standard consumer lending business, everyday loans holdings to non standard finance plc

* Consideration comprises 107 mln stg in cash and 20 mln stg in NSF ordinary shares

* Completion expected in Q1 of 2016

* ABG is holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited and STB Plc, in which it owns a 51.9 pct shareholding

* Oon completion, NSF will repay c. 108 mln stg intercompany debt to STB

* Expected post tax profit on disposal of not less than 115 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.