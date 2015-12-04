FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stillfront offering over-subscribed multiple times
December 4, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stillfront offering over-subscribed multiple times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group AB :

* Says the company’s offering was over-subscribed multiple times

* Says price in the offering was 39 Swedish crowns ($4.58) per share, implying a fully diluted pre-money market capitalization of 123 million crowns

* Says will receive gross proceeds of 75 million crowns through the issue of new shares as a part of the offering

* As result of the offering, about 800 new investors have been allocated shares in Stillfront

* Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on Dec. 8

Source text: bit.ly/1lALv4q

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5062 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

