FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hexagon says financial targets unchanged, sees 6-9 pct growth in Q4
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 4, 2015 / 9:07 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Hexagon says financial targets unchanged, sees 6-9 pct growth in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hexagon

* Says sales target of 3.5 bln eur and ebit margin target of 25 percent remain unchanged

* Says while achievement in 2016 remains a possibility, momentum that we’ve built up since 2011 that will lift company higher than financial targets for 2016, is much more significant

* Says reported growth for Q4 is expected to be 6-9 percent

* Says underlying trend of rising operating margins is expected to continue during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.