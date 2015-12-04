BRIEF-Hexagon says financial targets unchanged, sees 6-9 pct growth in Q4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hexagon

* Says sales target of 3.5 bln eur and ebit margin target of 25 percent remain unchanged

* Says while achievement in 2016 remains a possibility, momentum that we’ve built up since 2011 that will lift company higher than financial targets for 2016, is much more significant

* Says reported growth for Q4 is expected to be 6-9 percent

* Says underlying trend of rising operating margins is expected to continue during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)