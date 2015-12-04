FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sable Metals and Minerals posts H1 loss of 4 mln rand
December 4, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sable Metals and Minerals posts H1 loss of 4 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Group made a net loss of R4.0 million (Aug 2014: R6.9 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Currently raising capital in order to continue its exploration programme and to cover all general and administration costs.

* Is still in exploration phase and does not generate cash from its activities

* No dividend has been declared for interim period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
