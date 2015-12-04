FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Foods continue to expect modest decline in adj. operating profit - Chairman
#Earnings Season
December 4, 2015 / 11:17 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-AB Foods continue to expect modest decline in adj. operating profit - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods Plc :

* Good underlying trading achieved by our businesses last year has continued into new financial year which has started well - Chairman

* Investment in expansion opportunities will continue across group, we expect greater stability in sugar profit ahead of EU quota removal in 2017 -Chairman

* “Continue to expect currency pressures to lead to a modest decline in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings for group for FY” - Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

