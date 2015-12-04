FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EU Commission opens in-depth investigation into restructuring aid for Vestjysk Bank in 2012
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EU Commission opens in-depth investigation into restructuring aid for Vestjysk Bank in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether aid granted by Denmark to Vestjysk Bank in 2012 is compatible with EU State aid rules

* Commission will in particular examine whether Vestjysk Bank’s restructuring plan would restore long-term viability without unduly distorting competition

* At this stage Commission has doubts as to whether restructuring plan would be adequate to ensure bank’s return to long-term viability Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.