BRIEF-EU Commission opens in-depth investigation into restructuring aid for Vestjysk Bank in 2012

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether aid granted by Denmark to Vestjysk Bank in 2012 is compatible with EU State aid rules
* Commission will in particular examine whether Vestjysk Bank’s restructuring plan would restore long-term viability without unduly distorting competition
* At this stage Commission has doubts as to whether restructuring plan would be adequate to ensure bank’s return to long-term viability Source text for Eikon:
