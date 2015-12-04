BRIEF-Entertainment One says priced 285 million stg senior secured notes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd :

* Pricing of 285 million stg senior secured notes

* Has priced its offering of 285 million stg in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 pct senior secured notes due december 2022

* Also anticipates replacing its existing credit facilities with a new five year 100 million stg revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2020

* Net proceeds from offering are proposed to be used to repay company's existing credit facilities