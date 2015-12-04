FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entertainment One says priced 285 million stg senior secured notes
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
#Entertainment Production
December 4, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entertainment One says priced 285 million stg senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd :

* Pricing of 285 million stg senior secured notes

* Has priced its offering of 285 million stg in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 pct senior secured notes due december 2022

* Also anticipates replacing its existing credit facilities with a new five year 100 million stg revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2020

* Net proceeds from offering are proposed to be used to repay company’s existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
