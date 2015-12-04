FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centrale del Latte di Torino & C approves merger with MUKKI
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2015 / 3:02 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Centrale del Latte di Torino & C approves merger with MUKKI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA (CLT) :

* Approves merger with Centrale del Latte Di Firenze, Pistoia e Livorno (MUKKI)

* The company to change name in Centrale del Latte D‘italia (CLI)

* CLT will incorporate MUKKI at a shares swap ratio of 1 new company post merger share for every 6.1965 shares of MUKKI

* CLT will issue 4,000,020 shares to satisfy the exchange ratio

* The transaction is subject to signing a shareholders agreement between reference shareholders of the both companies representing at least 51 pct of the share capital of the company post merger, with a lock-up for two years

* The transaction is expected to close in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
