BRIEF-Centrale del Latte di Torino & C approves merger with MUKKI

* Approves merger with Centrale del Latte Di Firenze, Pistoia e Livorno (MUKKI)

* The company to change name in Centrale del Latte D‘italia (CLI)

* CLT will incorporate MUKKI at a shares swap ratio of 1 new company post merger share for every 6.1965 shares of MUKKI

* CLT will issue 4,000,020 shares to satisfy the exchange ratio

* The transaction is subject to signing a shareholders agreement between reference shareholders of the both companies representing at least 51 pct of the share capital of the company post merger, with a lock-up for two years

* The transaction is expected to close in first half of 2016