Dec 4 (Reuters) - Midven SA :

* Resolves to issue up to 77,000 series C shares at issue price of 100 zlotys ($25.3) per share via private placement

* The series C shares will be acquired via mutual liabilities set-off

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)