BRIEF-M&S to commence a share repurchase programme
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2015 / 5:50 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-M&S to commence a share repurchase programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc

* To commence a share repurchase programme of shares of 25 pence each up to a maximum consideration of £60,225,960

* Has entered into arrangement with Citigroup to enable purchase of shares during period running from Dec 7, 2015 and ending no later than 24 March 2016

* Will announce any market repurchase of shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on business day following calendar day on which repurchase occurred

* Citi may undertake transactions in shares in order to manage its market exposure under programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

