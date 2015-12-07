FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascom Holding: Network Testing sees delivering weaker results for 2015
#Communications Equipment
December 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascom Holding: Network Testing sees delivering weaker results for 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom Network Testing anticipates delivering weaker results than expected for fiscal year 2015 due to harsh market conditions particularly in North America

* In contrast, Ascom Wireless Solutions continues its solid performance according to expectations

* Discussions with interested parties to evaluate strategic options for Network Testing division are proceeding

* For 2015 Network Testing division as a whole expects a single-digit decline in revenue at constant currencies compared to 2014

* Group profit for 2015 will be substantially lower than in previous year

* Wireless Solutions is expected to achieve revenue growth of 5-10 pct at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin of 14 - 18 pct in 2016 and 2017

* Network Testing division is expected to generate for 2015 a loss of low to mid-single digit millions Swiss francs

* Intends - from a current point of view - to recommend to annual general meeting 2016 to pay out a dividend at last year's level of 0.45 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1NAqYI7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

