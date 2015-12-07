FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska sets new financial targets
December 7, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska sets new financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska continues on current path in the business plan 2016-2020

* Skanska financial targets 2016-2020:

* Return on equity at least 18%

* Skanska says Skanska’s home market strategy remains unchanged under new business plan for 2016-2020 and project development will expand

* Skanska says operating margin in construction to be at least 3.5%

* Skanska says return on investment to be at least 10% for all project development units

* Skanska says dividend policy to pay out 40-70% of net profit

* Skanska says if right opportunities arise, Skanska can use leverage to take advantage of current low interest rate environment

* Operating financial assets/liabilities, net, may then be allowed to become negative

* Skanska says project development will grow over next five years and contribute with an equally large value creation as construction units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

