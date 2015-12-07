BRIEF-Skanska sets new financial targets

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab
* Skanska continues on current path in the business plan 2016-2020
* Skanska financial targets 2016-2020:
* Return on equity at least 18%
* Skanska says Skanska’s home market strategy remains unchanged under new business plan for 2016-2020 and project development will expand
* Skanska says operating margin in construction to be at least 3.5%
* Skanska says return on investment to be at least 10% for all project development units
* Skanska says dividend policy to pay out 40-70% of net profit
* Skanska says if right opportunities arise, Skanska can use leverage to take advantage of current low interest rate environment
* Operating financial assets/liabilities, net, may then be allowed to become negative
* Skanska says project development will grow over next five years and contribute with an equally large value creation as construction units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: