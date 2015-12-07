FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Morphosys says MOR202 produced encouraging response rates
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 7, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Morphosys says MOR202 produced encouraging response rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* Says mor202 produced encouraging response rates as single agent and in first combination cohorts with immunomodulatory drugs (imids).

* Says linically relevant dose regimens show encouraging clinical efficacy combined with a very good safety profile

* Says mor202 is well tolerated and can be safely administered as a 2-hour intravenous infusion with a very low incidence of infusion-related reaction

* Says phase 1/2a trial is ongoing; dose escalation to 16 mg/kg mor202 combined with pomalidomide or lenalidomide plus dexamethasone will continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.