BRIEF-Morphosys says MOR202 produced encouraging response rates

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* Says mor202 produced encouraging response rates as single agent and in first combination cohorts with immunomodulatory drugs (imids).

* Says linically relevant dose regimens show encouraging clinical efficacy combined with a very good safety profile

* Says mor202 is well tolerated and can be safely administered as a 2-hour intravenous infusion with a very low incidence of infusion-related reaction

* Says phase 1/2a trial is ongoing; dose escalation to 16 mg/kg mor202 combined with pomalidomide or lenalidomide plus dexamethasone will continue