BRIEF-Sberbank 11-month net profit under RAS down at RUB 202.4 bln
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
December 7, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sberbank :

* 11-Month net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 202.4 billion roubles ($2.95 billion) versus 295.0 billion roubles year ago

* 11 -month net interest income under RAS came at 676.5 billion roubles, down by 14.7 pct versus year ago

* 11-Month total provision charges under RAS of 370.2 billion roubles versus 377.8 billion roubles year ago

* In November overdue loans increased by 0.1 p.p. to 3.4 pct of total loans Source text: bit.ly/1NQqhg1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.5900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
