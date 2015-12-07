BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer to recall allergy immunotherapy products

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Stallergenes Greer PLC :

* Is proceeding with a recall of allergy immunotherapy products which were shipped from its Antony (France) plant after August 13, 2015

* This product recall is conducted according to a risk management plan agreed with French health authority

* French health authority has advised that treatment interruption resulting from product recall is unlikely to present a risk for patient’s health

* In other countries, appropriate course of action will be discussed and agreed upon with each national health authority