BRIEF-RSA to report Solvency II ratio on Feb 25

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Reg-Rsa insurance group plc rsa announces approval of its solvency ii internal model

* Welcomes this important milestone and looks forward to reporting its solvency ii numbers for first time at its 2015 full year results on 25 february 2016

* Expected that these numbers with associated disclosures will provide data that is supportive of, and consistent with rsa`s broader capital position and credit ratings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: