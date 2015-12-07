FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux acquisition of GE Appliances not to be completed
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrolux acquisition of GE Appliances not to be completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux has made extensive efforts to obtain regulatory approvals, and regrets that GE has terminated agreement while court procedure is still pending

* Electrolux says strategy to grow profitably in promising segments, product categories and emerging markets remains

* Electrolux says for q4 2015, transaction costs and integration costs are expected to amount to approximately sek 175m

* Electrolux says results for q4 2015 will also be impacted by costs arising from bridge facility of approximately sek 225m

* Acquisition of ge appliances not to be completed

* Electrolux says electrolux considers that settlement proposals that were offered to doj were reasonable and would have addressed doj’s competition concerns

* Electrolux says under transaction agreement, electrolux is required to pay to ge a termination fee of usd 175m under certain circumstances. Ge has requested pay-out of amount Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
