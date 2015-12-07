BRIEF-Prudential to give "detailed update" on Solvency II on Jan 19

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc

* Solvency ii internal model approved by prudential regulation authority

* Prudential plc (“prudential”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from prudential regulation authority (pra) for use of its internal model to calculate group solvency capital requirement under european union’s solvency ii directive, which is scheduled to come into effect on 1 january, 2016.

* Prudential will provide a detailed update on its solvency ii position at its investor conference on tuesday, 19 january, 2016. Further company coverage: