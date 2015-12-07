FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix to provide Solvency II details on March 23
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix to provide Solvency II details on March 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Phoenix group holdings (“phoenix” and, together with its subsidiaries, “group”) is pleased to announce that prudential regulatory authority has approved group’s internal model

* will provide further detail on its solvency ii capital position at time of its full year results on 23 march 2016.

* Group continues to expect to be well capitalised under solvency ii, with group capital position under solvency ii as calculated at phoenix life holdings limited (“plhl”) expected to be in excess of current plhl ica surplus

* Phoenix will provide further detail on its solvency ii capital position at time of its full year results on 23 march 2016. Further company coverage:

