FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation signs agreement with Ahma Venture
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 7, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation signs agreement with Ahma Venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GIG) has signed an agreement with Ahma Venture Holding Limited to launch their new casino brand onto GIG’s iGaming Cloud platform service in Q2 2016

* iGamingCloud (iGC) was launched in February and this is the ninth iGC agreement entered into

* Combined annual contribution from the agreements signed so far adds up to around 3.6 million euros ($3.91 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.