BRIEF-Admiral to apply for partial internal model to calculate capital requirement in 2017
December 7, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Admiral to apply for partial internal model to calculate capital requirement in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc

* Confirms that level of capital add-on to be applied to Solvency II standard formula has been agreed with prudential regulation authority (‘pra’)

* Add-on is consistent with level calculated by Admiral and takes effect from 1 January 2016

* Further details on capital position and requirement will be provided with group’s results for FY ending 31 Dec 2015 on 3 March

* Notes inevitable level of uncertainty as regime comes into effect; continues transition to partial internal model to calculate capital requirement that might impact co’s capital requirements in future

* Continues its transition to using a partial internal model to calculate its capital requirement -an application in respect of which is currently expected to be made during 2017

* Accounting for an appropriate margin above group’s capital requirement, admiral expects to hold a level of surplus capital as it enters Solvency II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

