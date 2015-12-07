FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gazprombank Q3 net result turns to loss of RUB 8.21 bln
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gazprombank Q3 net result turns to loss of RUB 8.21 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gazprombank AO :

* Q3 net interest income 27.51 billion roubles ($401.46 million)versus 24.07 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 impairment of interest earning assets of 38.29 billion roubles versus 17.11 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 loss for period 8.21 billion roubles versus profit of 6.6 billion roubles year ago

* As at Sept. 30 tier 1 capital (N1.2 ratio) of 9.2 pct versus 8.1 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1NAGjII

Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.5250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.