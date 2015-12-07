BRIEF-Gazprombank Q3 net result turns to loss of RUB 8.21 bln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gazprombank AO :

* Q3 net interest income 27.51 billion roubles ($401.46 million)versus 24.07 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 impairment of interest earning assets of 38.29 billion roubles versus 17.11 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 loss for period 8.21 billion roubles versus profit of 6.6 billion roubles year ago

* As at Sept. 30 tier 1 capital (N1.2 ratio) of 9.2 pct versus 8.1 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1NAGjII

($1 = 68.5250 roubles)