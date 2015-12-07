FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cleantech Invest to parallel list on Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Invest to parallel list on Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest to parallel list in Stockholm Q1 2016 - G&W Fondkommission chosen as the advisor

* G&W Fondkommission has been selected to handle this process and timing of listing will be shortly after new year

* To carry out a limited emission in range of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) with an option attached to each share to subscribe more at a higher price for a limited time Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.