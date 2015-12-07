BRIEF-EDP Renovaveis signs long-term PPAs for 100 MW wind farm in the US

Dec 7 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis SA :

* Says that through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewable North America LLC it signed long-term power purchase agreements for 100 MW wind farm in the US

* Power purchase agreements with commercial and industrial corporations in the US involve the energy produced by 100 MW Hidalgo’s wind farm extension

* Hidalgo wind farm project is located in the State of Texas and is expected to be installed in 2016

