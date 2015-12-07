FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EDP Renovaveis signs long-term PPAs for 100 MW wind farm in the US
December 7, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EDP Renovaveis signs long-term PPAs for 100 MW wind farm in the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis SA :

* Says that through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewable North America LLC it signed long-term power purchase agreements for 100 MW wind farm in the US

* Power purchase agreements with commercial and industrial corporations in the US involve the energy produced by 100 MW Hidalgo’s wind farm extension

* Hidalgo wind farm project is located in the State of Texas and is expected to be installed in 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1YTjYdi

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

