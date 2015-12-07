BRIEF-Legal & General to report Solvency II ratio in March

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Legal & general group plc is pleased to confirm that it will be using its internal model in calculation of solvency II capital requirements following notice received from prudential regulation authority.

* The Solvency II regulatory framework will be applicable from 1 January 2016 and will rely, in part, on components of the 31 December 2015 balance sheet for its calculation. We will report our Solvency II capital position for the first time as part of our full year results on 15 March 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)