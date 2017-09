Dec 7 (Reuters) - GWS Production AB :

* Global Warning System (GWS) announces that a pending patent application for a solution related to its positioning technology has been approved (Notice of allowance) by the European Patent Office (EPO)

* The patent will be applicable in more than 30 European countries and valid until April 11, 2033 Source text for Eikon:

