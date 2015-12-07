BRIEF-Cairn Homes, Lone Star to buy residential land portfolio for 503 mln euro

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc :

* cairn Homes and Lone Star successfully bid for residential land loan portfolio - Project Clear

* Into an agreement to acquire residential land portfolio represented by Ulster Bank Project Clear Loan portfolio

* An acquisition price of 503 million euros has been accepted by Ulster Bank for entire portfolio

* Par value of loans being acquired is c. 2 billion euros attached to 1,694 acres, which includes 31 residential development sites

* Portfolio will be divided, with cairn contributing 378 mln euros for its share

* Deal is expected to be completed by end of year