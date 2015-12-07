FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cairn Homes, Lone Star to buy residential land portfolio for 503 mln euro
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cairn Homes, Lone Star to buy residential land portfolio for 503 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc :

* cairn Homes and Lone Star successfully bid for residential land loan portfolio - Project Clear

* Into an agreement to acquire residential land portfolio represented by Ulster Bank Project Clear Loan portfolio

* An acquisition price of 503 million euros has been accepted by Ulster Bank for entire portfolio

* Par value of loans being acquired is c. 2 billion euros attached to 1,694 acres, which includes 31 residential development sites

* Portfolio will be divided, with cairn contributing 378 mln euros for its share

* Deal is expected to be completed by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.