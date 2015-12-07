BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical to buy ARTMedGroup healthcare chain

Dec 7 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments Plc :

* Announces the proposed acquisition of 100 percent shares in ARTMedGroup (AMG), a chain of reproductive technology centres, for 485 million roubles ($7.07 million);

* AMG comprises four centres in Siberia’s largest cities - Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Novosibirsk and Barnaul - with a total population of 4.3 million;

* In 2014, AMG’s revenue amounted to 395 million roubles;

* The company expects to close the deal in January 2016, subject to approval by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.5600 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)