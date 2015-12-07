FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eolus Vind signs agreement with MEAG, Munich Re's asset manager
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eolus Vind signs agreement with MEAG, Munich Re's asset manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Eolus Vind publ AB :

* Says has signed an agreement with MEAG, Munich Re’s asset manager, regarding an investment in 38.4 MW of wind power developed by Eolus, for 425 million Swedish crowns ($50.02 million)

* The agreement covers the delivery of eight Vestas V112 3.3 MW wind turbines for a total of 26.4 MW in wind farm Iglasjön in Kungsbacka municipality and the operational 12 MW wind farm Jung-Åsa comprising of six Vestas V90 2.0 MW wind turbines in Vara municipality

* Wind farm Jung-Åsa was taken into operation during 2014 and wind farm Iglasjön is under construction and is scheduled to be taken into operation during 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4962 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
