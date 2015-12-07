BRIEF-Faurecia early redemption bonds to result in reduction of debt

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* Early redemption of 2018 OCEANE bonds will result in a significant reduction of its net debt

* Launched early redemption of 2018 bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) issued in September 2012

* Early redemption will be effective on January 16, 2016

* Early redemption should lead to conversion into shares of most of bonds issued

* Should enable Faurecia to again reduce, and significantly, its debt by an amount of around 250 million euros ($271.5 million)

* Group confirms that financial expenses reduction is expected to reach nearly 50 million euros in 2015 and that a further reduction of 50 million euros is expected in 2016