BRIEF-Faurecia early redemption bonds to result in reduction of debt
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 7, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Faurecia early redemption bonds to result in reduction of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* Early redemption of 2018 OCEANE bonds will result in a significant reduction of its net debt

* Launched early redemption of 2018 bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) issued in September 2012

* Early redemption will be effective on January 16, 2016

* Early redemption should lead to conversion into shares of most of bonds issued

* Should enable Faurecia to again reduce, and significantly, its debt by an amount of around 250 million euros ($271.5 million)

* Group confirms that financial expenses reduction is expected to reach nearly 50 million euros in 2015 and that a further reduction of 50 million euros is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

