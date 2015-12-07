BRIEF-WeSC acquires The Shirt Factory

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wesc publ AB :

* Acquires The Shirt Factory AB

* Purchase price is about 28.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.30 million) paid with own shares

* The Shirt Factory sells clothing under its own brand on the Swedish market through 7 stores in Stockholm and Gothenburg

* The Shirt Factory is expected to have a turnover of over 50 million crowns with an EBIT of 3 million crowns in current financial year

