#Apparel & Accessories
December 7, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WeSC acquires The Shirt Factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wesc publ AB :

* Acquires The Shirt Factory AB

* Purchase price is about 28.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.30 million) paid with own shares

* The Shirt Factory sells clothing under its own brand on the Swedish market through 7 stores in Stockholm and Gothenburg

* The Shirt Factory is expected to have a turnover of over 50 million crowns with an EBIT of 3 million crowns in current financial year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4870 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
