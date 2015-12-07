FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Q-Free initiates transformation program
December 7, 2015

BRIEF-Q-Free initiates transformation program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Initiates transformation program

* Actions include organisational changes, reduction in the Management team and organisation, and optimisation of investments in sales and technology development

* Restructuring will affect current positions in some areas

* Says these actions together with other cost initiatives, will imply a reduction in annual costs of more than 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.19 million)

($1 = 8.5506 Norwegian crowns)

