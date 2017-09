Dec 7 (Reuters) - Addnode Group AB :

* Says the company’s unit, Ida Infront, continues to e-archive for Swedish state agency Trafikverket

* Assignment has total value of about 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.41 million) over two years

