Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Has repurchased 2.6 million Brimstone ordinary shares, representing 6.13 pct of Brimstone ordinary shares currently in issue

* Repurchase of 2.6 million Brimstone ordinary shares for a total value of 34 million rand