CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bupa buys additional 17.35 pct stake in Bupa Chile for 60 mln stg
December 7, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bupa buys additional 17.35 pct stake in Bupa Chile for 60 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to “buys additional 17.35 pct stake” from “to acquire remaining shares”)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bupa Insurance Ltd :

* Bupa to acquire remaining shares in Bupa Chile

* Has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 17.35 pct shareholding in Bupa Chile for 568 Chilean Pesos (54p) per share

* Purchase price of approximately 60 million stg

* Taking full ownership of Bupa Chile will help Bupa to pursue its development plans in Latin America

* On Wednesday 9 December, Bupa will make a mandatory tender offer for remaining 26.27 pct of shares in company 

* Process is expected to complete in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

