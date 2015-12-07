FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle Holdings to buy 51 pct of Solareff
#Computer Hardware
December 7, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Holdings to buy 51 pct of Solareff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Pinnacle to acquire 51 pct of solareff

* Entered into an agreement with shareholders of Solareff, being Messrs Jacob Hendrik Devilliers Botha and Dirk Jacobus Botha, to acquire 51 pct of Solareff

* Board of Pinnacle has decided that it is strategic for group to enter renewable energy space

* Effective date is expected to be 1 February 2016

* Purchase consideration is capped at a maximum of r200 million, which would only be achieved if NPAT of Solareff referred to below, for 2017 was of order of r60million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
