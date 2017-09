Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 BV :

* Equity certificates in right issue are subscribed at 16 Norwegian crowns ($1.84) per equity certificate

* Equity certificates in offering directed towards employees are subscribed for at 18 crowns per equity certificate

