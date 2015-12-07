BRIEF-GW Pharma says promising signals of efficacy reported in Epidiolex trials

Dec 7 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Announces new physician reports of Epidiolex treatment effect in children and young adults with treatment-resistant epilepsy

* Promising signals of efficacy have been reported, with median reduction in total seizures of 45 pct across all patients after 12 weeks treatment

* Epidiolex was well tolerated - only 4 pct of patients withdrew due to side effects

* 47 pct of patients experienced a  50 pct reduction in seizures after 12 weeks treatment